On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4518.714—Long Island3329.53211½York2932.47515Lancaster2636.41918½Staten Island1844.29026½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4220.677—High Point3825.6034½Kentucky3031.49211½Charleston2637.41316½Lexington2338.37718½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Gastonia 6

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

Lexington 6, Lancaster 3

High Point 12, Charleston 0

York 13, Southern Maryland 0

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 14, Staten Island 7

Gastonia 12, Lexington 11, 10 innings

Charleston 2, Kentucky 1, 11 innings

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 3

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 45 18 .714
Long Island 33 29 .532 11½
York 29 32 .475 15
Lancaster 26 36 .419 18½
Staten Island 18 44 .290 26½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 42 20 .677
High Point 38 25 .603
Kentucky 30 31 .492 11½
Charleston 26 37 .413 16½
Lexington 23 38 .377 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Gastonia 6

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

Lexington 6, Lancaster 3

High Point 12, Charleston 0

York 13, Southern Maryland 0

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 14, Staten Island 7

Gastonia 12, Lexington 11, 10 innings

Charleston 2, Kentucky 1, 11 innings

High Point 6, Southern Maryland 3

York 10, Long Island 5

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories