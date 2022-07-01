At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4518.714—Long Island3329.53211½York2932.47515Lancaster2636.41918½Staten Island1844.29026½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4220.677—High Point3825.6034½Kentucky3031.49211½Charleston2637.41316½Lexington2338.37718½
___
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky 7, Gastonia 6
Long Island 4, Staten Island 2
Lexington 6, Lancaster 3
High Point 12, Charleston 0
York 13, Southern Maryland 0
Friday’s Games
Lancaster 14, Staten Island 7
Gastonia 12, Lexington 11, 10 innings
Charleston 2, Kentucky 1, 11 innings
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 3
