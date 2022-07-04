At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4718.723—Long Island3529.54711½York2934.46017Lancaster2836.43818½Staten Island1846.28128½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4420.688—High Point3827.5856½Kentucky3231.50811½Charleston2639.40018½Lexington2340.36520½
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|47
|18
|.723
|—
|Long Island
|35
|29
|.547
|11½
|York
|29
|34
|.460
|17
|Lancaster
|28
|36
|.438
|18½
|Staten Island
|18
|46
|.281
|28½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|High Point
|38
|27
|.585
|6½
|Kentucky
|32
|31
|.508
|11½
|Charleston
|26
|39
|.400
|18½
|Lexington
|23
|40
|.365
|20½
Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucy at Lexington, TBD
Lancaster at York, 4:30 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
