At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4718.723—Long Island3629.55411York2935.45317½Lancaster2936.44618Staten Island1847.27729South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4421.677—High Point3927.5915½Kentucky3331.51610½Charleston2639.40018½Lexington2341.35920½
___
Saturday’s Games
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6
Gastonia 10, Lexington 6
Kentucky 7, Charleston 5
Southern Maryland 6, High Point 3
Long Island 7, York 4
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 1
Gastonia 10, Lexington 5
Southern Maryland 4, High Point 2
Kentucky 7, Charleston 6
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|47
|18
|.723
|—
|Long Island
|36
|29
|.554
|11
|York
|29
|35
|.453
|17½
|Lancaster
|29
|36
|.446
|18
|Staten Island
|18
|47
|.277
|29
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|High Point
|39
|27
|.591
|5½
|Kentucky
|33
|31
|.516
|10½
|Charleston
|26
|39
|.400
|18½
|Lexington
|23
|41
|.359
|20½
___
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6
Gastonia 10, Lexington 6
Kentucky 7, Charleston 5
Southern Maryland 6, High Point 3
Long Island 7, York 4
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 1
Gastonia 10, Lexington 5
Southern Maryland 4, High Point 2
Kentucky 7, Charleston 6
Long Island 8, York 7
Kentucky 2, Lexington 1, Game 1
Kentucy 6, Lexington 5, Game 2
Lancaster 3, York 1
Long Island 4, Staten Island 0
High Point 8, Gastonia 1
Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6
Lancaster at York, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.