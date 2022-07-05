On Air: Innovation In Government
___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6

Gastonia 10, Lexington 6

Kentucky 7, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland 6, High Point 3

Long Island 7, York 4

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 1

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 2

Kentucky 7, Charleston 6

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 47 18 .723
Long Island 36 29 .554 11
York 29 35 .453 17½
Lancaster 29 36 .446 18
Staten Island 18 47 .277 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 44 21 .677
High Point 39 27 .591
Kentucky 33 31 .516 10½
Charleston 26 39 .400 18½
Lexington 23 41 .359 20½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6

Gastonia 10, Lexington 6

Kentucky 7, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland 6, High Point 3

Long Island 7, York 4

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 1

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Southern Maryland 4, High Point 2

Kentucky 7, Charleston 6

Long Island 8, York 7

Monday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Lexington 1, Game 1

Kentucy 6, Lexington 5, Game 2

Lancaster 3, York 1

Long Island 4, Staten Island 0

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Top Stories