The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 1:37 pm
< a min read
      

At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 47 18 .723
Long Island 36 29 .554 11
York 29 35 .453 17½
Lancaster 29 36 .446 18
Staten Island 18 47 .277 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 44 21 .677
High Point 39 27 .591
Kentucky 33 31 .516 10½
Charleston 26 39 .400 18½
Lexington 23 41 .359 20½

___

Monday’s Games

Kentucky 2, Lexington 1, Game 1

Kentucy 6, Lexington 5, Game 2

Lancaster 3, York 1

Long Island 4, Staten Island 0

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 2, 11 a.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories