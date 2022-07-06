On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 48 18 .727
Long Island 36 29 .554 11½
York 30 35 .462 17½
Lancaster 29 37 .439 19
Staten Island 18 47 .277 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 44 21 .677
High Point 39 27 .591
Kentucky 34 31 .523 10
Charleston 26 40 .394 18½
Lexington 23 42 .354 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 4, Lancaster 2, Game 1

York 3, Lancaster 1, Game 2

Gastonia 8, High Point 5

Staten Island 4, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 1

Lexington 11, Kentucky 8

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 11 a.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories