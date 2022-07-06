At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4818.727—Long Island3629.55411½York3035.46217½Lancaster2937.43919Staten Island1847.27729South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4421.677—High Point3927.5915½Kentucky3431.52310Charleston2640.39418½Lexington2342.35421
___
Tuesday’s Games
York 4, Lancaster 2, Game 1
York 3, Lancaster 1, Game 2
Gastonia 8, High Point 5
Staten Island 4, Long Island 1
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 1
Lexington 11, Kentucky 8
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky at Lexington, 11 a.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
___
Kentucky at Lexington, 11 a.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
