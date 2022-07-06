At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4818.727—Long Island3629.55411½York3035.46217½Lancaster2937.43919Staten Island1847.27729South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4421.677—High Point3927.5915½Kentucky3431.52310Charleston2640.39418½Lexington2342.35421 ___ Tuesday’s Games York 4, Lancaster 2, Game 1 York 3, Lancaster 1, Game 2 Gastonia 8, High Point 5 Staten Island 4, Long Island 1 Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 1 Lexington 11, Kentucky 8 Wednesday’s Games Kentucky at Lexington, 11 a.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

