At A Glance All Times EDT First Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 48 18 .727 — Long Island 36 30 .545 12 York 31 35 .470 17 Lancaster 29 38 .433 19½ Staten Island 19 47 .288 29 South Division W L Pct. GB Gastonia 44 21 .677 — High Point 39 27 .591 5½ Kentucky 35 31 .530 9½ Charleston 26 40 .394 18½ Lexington 23 43 .348 21½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 8, Lexington 2

Lancaster 4, York 2

Staten Island 3, Long Island 1

Southern Maryland at Charleston, ppd.

Gastonia 7, High Point 6

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

