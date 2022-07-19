Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster111.917—Staten Island84.6673x-Southern Maryland85.6153½York48.3337Long Island39.2508
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia1201.000—Kentucky57.4177Lexington57.4177Charleston49.3088½High Point111.08311
___
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 6, Charleston 5
York 6, Staten Island 5
Kentucky 9, Long Island 4
High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1
Gastonia 12, Lexington 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 6, Charleston 4
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Staten Island
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|x-Southern Maryland
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|York
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|Long Island
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|12
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kentucky
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|Lexington
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|Charleston
|4
|9
|.308
|8½
|High Point
|1
|11
|.083
|11
___
Lancaster 6, Charleston 5
York 6, Staten Island 5
Kentucky 9, Long Island 4
High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1
Gastonia 12, Lexington 5
No games scheduled
Lancaster 6, Charleston 4
Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0
Gastonia 19, York 5
Lexington 6, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5
High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
