Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 1:17 pm
Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 4

Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 19, York 5

Lexington 6, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 11 1 .917
Staten Island 8 4 .667 3
x-Southern Maryland 8 5 .615
York 4 8 .333 7
Long Island 3 9 .250 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 12 0 1.000
Kentucky 5 7 .417 7
Lexington 5 7 .417 7
Charleston 4 9 .308
High Point 1 11 .083 11

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 4

Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 19, York 5

Lexington 6, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

