Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster111.917—Staten Island84.6673x-Southern Maryland85.6153½York48.3337Long Island39.2508 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia1201.000—Kentucky57.4177Lexington57.4177Charleston49.3088½High Point111.08311 ___ Tuesday’s Games Lancaster 6, Charleston 4 Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0 Gastonia 19, York 5 Lexington 6, High Point 1 Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5 Wednesday’s Games High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m. Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 11 1 .917 — Staten Island 8 4 .667 3 x-Southern Maryland 8 5 .615 3½ York 4 8 .333 7 Long Island 3 9 .250 8

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 12 0 1.000 — Kentucky 5 7 .417 7 Lexington 5 7 .417 7 Charleston 4 9 .308 8½ High Point 1 11 .083 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 4

Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 19, York 5

Lexington 6, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.