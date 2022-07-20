Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster112.846—x-Southern Maryland95.6432½Staten Island85.6153York49.3087Long Island310.2318 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia1301.000—Kentucky67.4627Lexington58.3858Charleston59.3578½High Point211.15411 ___ Tuesday’s Games Lancaster 6, Charleston 4 Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0 Gastonia 19, York 5 Lexington 6, High Point 1 Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5 Wednesday’s Games High Point 25 Lexington 9 Charleston 10, Lancaster 7 Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 11 2 .846 — x-Southern Maryland 9 5 .643 2½ Staten Island 8 5 .615 3 York 4 9 .308 7 Long Island 3 10 .231 8

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 13 0 1.000 — Kentucky 6 7 .462 7 Lexington 5 8 .385 8 Charleston 5 9 .357 8½ High Point 2 11 .154 11

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 4

Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 19, York 5

Lexington 6, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 25 Lexington 9

Charleston 10, Lancaster 7

Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, York 0

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

