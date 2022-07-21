Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster112.846—x-Southern Maryland95.6432½Staten Island85.6153York49.3087Long Island310.2318
___
Wednesday's Games
High Point 25 Lexington 9
Charleston 10, Lancaster 7
Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 10, York 0
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3
Thursday's Games
Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Staten Island
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|York
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|13
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kentucky
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|Lexington
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|Charleston
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|High Point
|2
|11
|.154
|11
___
High Point 25 Lexington 9
Charleston 10, Lancaster 7
Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 10, York 0
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3
Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.
