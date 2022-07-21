On Air: Panel Discussions
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 11:30 am
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 11 2 .846
x-Southern Maryland 9 5 .643
Staten Island 8 5 .615 3
York 4 9 .308 7
Long Island 3 10 .231 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 13 0 1.000
Kentucky 6 7 .462 7
Lexington 5 8 .385 8
Charleston 5 9 .357
High Point 2 11 .154 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 25 Lexington 9

Charleston 10, Lancaster 7

Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, York 0

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.

