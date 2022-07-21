Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster113.786—x-Southern Maryland105.6671½Staten Island86.5713York59.3576Long Island311.2148 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia131.929—Kentucky77.5006Lexington68.4297Charleston69.4007½High Point212.14311 ___ Wednesday’s Games High Point 25 Lexington 9 Charleston 10, Lancaster 7 Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2 Gastonia 10, York 0 Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3 Thursday’s Games Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4 York 6, Gastonia 2 Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 11 3 .786 — x-Southern Maryland 10 5 .667 1½ Staten Island 8 6 .571 3 York 5 9 .357 6 Long Island 3 11 .214 8

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 13 1 .929 — Kentucky 7 7 .500 6 Lexington 6 8 .429 7 Charleston 6 9 .400 7½ High Point 2 12 .143 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 25 Lexington 9

Charleston 10, Lancaster 7

Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, York 0

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4

York 6, Gastonia 2

Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

Lexington 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.

