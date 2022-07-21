Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 11 3 .786
x-Southern Maryland 10 5 .667
Staten Island 8 6 .571 3
York 5 9 .357 6
Long Island 3 11 .214 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 13 1 .929
Kentucky 7 7 .500 6
Lexington 6 8 .429 7
Charleston 6 9 .400
High Point 2 12 .143 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 25 Lexington 9

Charleston 10, Lancaster 7

Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, York 0

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4

York 6, Gastonia 2

Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

Lexington 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.

