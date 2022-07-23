Atlantic League Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
July 23, 2022 1:39 am
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 11 4 .733
x-Southern Maryland 10 6 .625
Staten Island 8 7 .533 3
York 6 9 .400 5
Long Island 4 11 .267 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 13 2 .867
Kentucky 7 8 .467 6
Lexington 7 8 .467 6
Charleston 7 9 .438
High Point 3 12 .200 10

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4

York 6, Gastonia 2

Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

Lexington 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10

Friday’s Games

Lexington 7, Staten Island 5

Charleston 4, Kentucky 3

Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 2, Gastonia 1

York 6, Lancaster 1

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

