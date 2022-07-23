Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster114.733—x-Southern Maryland106.6251½Staten Island87.5333York69.4005Long Island411.2677 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia132.867—Kentucky78.4676Lexington78.4676Charleston79.4386½High Point312.20010 ___ Thursday’s Games Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4 York 6, Gastonia 2 Charleston 9, Lancaster 5 Lexington 11, High Point 6 Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10 Friday’s Games Lexington 7, Staten Island 5 Charleston 4, Kentucky 3 Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 11 4 .733 — x-Southern Maryland 10 6 .625 1½ Staten Island 8 7 .533 3 York 6 9 .400 5 Long Island 4 11 .267 7

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 13 2 .867 — Kentucky 7 8 .467 6 Lexington 7 8 .467 6 Charleston 7 9 .438 6½ High Point 3 12 .200 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4

York 6, Gastonia 2

Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

Lexington 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10

Friday’s Games

Lexington 7, Staten Island 5

Charleston 4, Kentucky 3

Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 2, Gastonia 1

York 6, Lancaster 1

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

