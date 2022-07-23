Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster114.733—x-Southern Maryland106.6251½Staten Island87.5333York69.4005Long Island411.2677
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia132.867—Kentucky78.4676Lexington78.4676Charleston79.4386½High Point312.20010
___
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4
York 6, Gastonia 2
Charleston 9, Lancaster 5
Lexington 11, High Point 6
Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10
Friday’s Games
Lexington 7, Staten Island 5
Charleston 4, Kentucky 3
Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
