Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 12 6 .667
x-Southern Maryland 11 7 .611 1
Staten Island 10 8 .556 2
York 7 10 .412
Long Island 5 12 .294
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 14 3 .824
Charleston 9 9 .500
Lexington 8 9 .471 6
Kentucky 7 10 .412 7
High Point 4 13 .235 10

Sunday’s Games

York 12, Lancaster 11

Staten Island 7, Lexington 4

High Point 7, Gastonia 6

Charleston 13, Kentucky 2

Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island Ferry at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

States Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories