Atlantic League Glance

Sunday’s Games
York 12, Lancaster 11
Staten Island 7, Lexington 4
High Point 7, Gastonia 6
Charleston 13, Kentucky 2
Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Staten Island
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|York
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|Long Island
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Charleston
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Lexington
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Kentucky
|7
|10
|.412
|7
|High Point
|4
|13
|.235
|10
No games scheduled.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island Ferry at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
States Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
