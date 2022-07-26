Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster126.667—x-Southern Maryland117.6111Staten Island108.5562York710.4124½Long Island512.2946½ South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia143.824—Charleston99.5005½Lexington89.4716Kentucky710.4127High Point413.23510 ___ Sunday’s Games York 12, Lancaster 11 Staten Island 7, Lexington 4 High Point 7, Gastonia 6 Charleston 13, Kentucky 2 Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16 Monday’s Games No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 12 6 .667 — x-Southern Maryland 11 7 .611 1 Staten Island 10 8 .556 2 York 7 10 .412 4½ Long Island 5 12 .294 6½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 14 3 .824 — Charleston 9 9 .500 5½ Lexington 8 9 .471 6 Kentucky 7 10 .412 7 High Point 4 13 .235 10

___

Sunday’s Games

York 12, Lancaster 11

Staten Island 7, Lexington 4

High Point 7, Gastonia 6

Charleston 13, Kentucky 2

Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island Ferry at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

