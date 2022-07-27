Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster126.667—x-Southern Maryland127.632½Staten Island99.5003York711.3895Long Island612.3336 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia144.778—Charleston109.5264½Lexington99.5005Kentucky810.4446High Point414.22210 ___ Sunday’s Games York 12, Lancaster 11 Staten Island 7, Lexington 4 High Point 7, Gastonia 6 Charleston 13, Kentucky 2 Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16 Monday’s Games No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games Lexington 10, Gastonia 4

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 12 6 .667 — x-Southern Maryland 12 7 .632 ½ Staten Island 9 9 .500 3 York 7 11 .389 5 Long Island 6 12 .333 6

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 14 4 .778 — Charleston 10 9 .526 4½ Lexington 9 9 .500 5 Kentucky 8 10 .444 6 High Point 4 14 .222 10

___

Sunday’s Games

York 12, Lancaster 11

Staten Island 7, Lexington 4

High Point 7, Gastonia 6

Charleston 13, Kentucky 2

Southern Maryland 19, Long Island 16

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 10, Gastonia 4

Charleston 6, York 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8

Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3

Kentucky 10, High Point 4

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

