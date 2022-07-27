Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBx-Southern Maryland137.650—Lancaster126.632½Staten Island109.5262½York811.4214½Long Island613.3166½ South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia154.789—Charleston1010.5005½Kentucky910.4746Lexington910.4746High Point415.21111 ___ Tuesday’s Games Lexington 10, Gastonia 4 Charleston 6, York 1 Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8 Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3 Kentucky 10, High Point 4 Wednesday’s Games Kentucky 8, High Point 7 Gastonia 11, Lexington 0 York 19, Charleston 1

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB x-Southern Maryland 13 7 .650 — Lancaster 12 6 .632 ½ Staten Island 10 9 .526 2½ York 8 11 .421 4½ Long Island 6 13 .316 6½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 15 4 .789 — Charleston 10 10 .500 5½ Kentucky 9 10 .474 6 Lexington 9 10 .474 6 High Point 4 15 .211 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lexington 10, Gastonia 4

Charleston 6, York 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8

Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3

Kentucky 10, High Point 4

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 8, High Point 7

Gastonia 11, Lexington 0

York 19, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 3

Staten Island 10, Long Island 9

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

