Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 5 0 1.000
Staten Island 4 1 .800 1
x-Southern Maryland 4 2 .667
Long Island 1 4 .200 4
York 1 4 .200 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 5 0 1.000
Lexington 3 2 .600 2
Charleston 2 4 .333
Kentucky 1 4 .200 4
High Point 0 5 .000 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston 5, Staten Island 4

Gastonia 1, High Point 0

Lancaster 5, Kentucky 1

Lexington 4, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 7, York 3

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4

Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

York 7, Southern Maryland 3

Staten Island 4, Charleston 1

High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories