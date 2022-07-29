Atlantic League Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Southern Maryland 13 7 .650
Lancaster 12 7 .632 ½
Staten Island 11 10 .524
York 10 11 .476
Long Island 7 14 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 16 4 .800
Charleston 10 11 .476
Kentucky 10 11 .476
Lexington 9 12 .429
High Point 5 15 .250 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Lexington 6

York 11, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

Long Island 4, Staten Island 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

