Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB x-Southern Maryland 13 7 .650 — Lancaster 12 7 .632 ½ Staten Island 11 10 .524 2½ York 10 11 .476 3½ Long Island 7 14 .333 6½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 16 4 .800 — Charleston 10 11 .476 6½ Kentucky 10 11 .476 6½ Lexington 9 12 .429 7½ High Point 5 15 .250 11

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Lexington 6

York 11, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

Long Island 4, Staten Island 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

