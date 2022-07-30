Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster138.619—x-Southern Maryland138.619—Staten Island1111.5002½York1012.4553½Long Island715.3186½
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Staten Island
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|York
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|Long Island
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Kentucky
|11
|11
|.500
|6½
|Charleston
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|Lexington
|10
|12
|.455
|7½
|High Point
|6
|15
|.286
|11
Kentucky 11, Long Island 1
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 3
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
