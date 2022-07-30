Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster138.619—x-Southern Maryland138.619—Staten Island1111.5002½York1012.4553½Long Island715.3186½ South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia174.810—Kentucky1111.5006½Charleston1012.4557½Lexington1012.4557½High Point615.28611 ___ Thursday’s Games Gastonia 8, Lexington 6 York 11, Charleston 5 Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd. Long Island 4, Staten Island 3 High Point 9, Kentucky 7 Friday’s Games Gastonia 3, York 2 Lexington 5, Charleston 3 High Point 11, Southern Maryland 5

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 13 8 .619 — x-Southern Maryland 13 8 .619 — Staten Island 11 11 .500 2½ York 10 12 .455 3½ Long Island 7 15 .318 6½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 17 4 .810 — Kentucky 11 11 .500 6½ Charleston 10 12 .455 7½ Lexington 10 12 .455 7½ High Point 6 15 .286 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Lexington 6

York 11, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

Long Island 4, Staten Island 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 3, York 2

Lexington 5, Charleston 3

High Point 11, Southern Maryland 5

Kentucky 11, Long Island 1

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 3

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

