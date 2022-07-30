On Air: Safe Money Radio
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 13 8 .619
x-Southern Maryland 13 8 .619
Staten Island 11 11 .500
York 10 12 .455
Long Island 7 15 .318
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 17 4 .810
Kentucky 11 11 .500
Charleston 10 12 .455
Lexington 10 12 .455
High Point 6 15 .286 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 8, Lexington 6

York 11, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

Long Island 4, Staten Island 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 3, York 2

Lexington 5, Charleston 3

High Point 11, Southern Maryland 5

Kentucky 11, Long Island 1

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 3

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

