Atlantic League Glance

Friday’s Games
Gastonia 3, York 2
Lexington 5, Charleston 3
High Point 11, Southern Maryland 5
Kentucky 11, Long Island 1
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 3
Saturday’s Games
Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1
York at Gastonia, ppd.
Lexington 4, Charleston 2
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Staten Island
|11
|13
|.500
|3½
|York
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|Long Island
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|17
|4
|.810
|—
|Kentucky
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Lexington
|11
|12
|.478
|7
|Charleston
|10
|13
|.435
|8
|High Point
|7
|15
|.318
|10½
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 2, 2:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
