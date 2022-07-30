On Air: This Just In!
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 14 8 .636
x-Southern Maryland 13 9 .591 1
Staten Island 11 13 .500
York 10 12 .455 4
Long Island 8 15 .348
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 17 4 .810
Kentucky 11 12 .478 7
Lexington 11 12 .478 7
Charleston 10 13 .435 8
High Point 7 15 .318 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 3, York 2

Lexington 5, Charleston 3

High Point 11, Southern Maryland 5

Kentucky 11, Long Island 1

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 3

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

York at Gastonia, ppd.

Lexington 4, Charleston 2

High Point 12, Southern Maryland 10

Long Island 3, Kentucky 1

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 2, 2:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

