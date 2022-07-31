Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster158.652—x-Southern Maryland149.6091Staten Island1113.4584½York1014.4175½Long Island816.3336½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia194.826—Kentucky1212.5007½Lexington1112.4788Charleston1013.4359High Point716.30412

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

York at Gastonia, ppd.

Lexington 4, Charleston 2

High Point 12, Southern Maryland 10

Long Island 3, Kentucky 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1

Kentucky 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 15 8 .652
x-Southern Maryland 14 9 .609 1
Staten Island 11 13 .458
York 10 14 .417
Long Island 8 16 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 19 4 .826
Kentucky 12 12 .500
Lexington 11 12 .478 8
Charleston 10 13 .435 9
High Point 7 16 .304 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

York at Gastonia, ppd.

Lexington 4, Charleston 2

High Point 12, Southern Maryland 10

Long Island 3, Kentucky 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 1

Kentucky 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 8, York 7, 1st game

Gastonia 5, York 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 6

Lexington at Charleston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|7 EANGUS 51ST Annual Conference 2022
8|7 Eighteenth Symposium on Usable Privacy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories