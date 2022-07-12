Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster501.000—Staten Island41.8001x-Southern Maryland42.6671½Long Island14.2004York14.2004
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4
Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings
York 7, Southern Maryland 3
Staten Island 4, Charleston 1
High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Staten Island
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|x-Southern Maryland
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Long Island
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|York
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Charleston
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|High Point
|0
|5
|.000
|5
