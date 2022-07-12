Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster501.000—Staten Island41.8001x-Southern Maryland42.6671½Long Island14.2004York14.2004 South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia501.000—Lexington32.6002Charleston24.3332½Kentucky14.2004High Point05.0005 ___ Sunday’s Games Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4 Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings York 7, Southern Maryland 3 Staten Island 4, Charleston 1 High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd. Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

