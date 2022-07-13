Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster601.000—Staten Island41.8001½x-Southern Maryland42.6672Long Island24.3334York14.2004½ South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia601.000—Lexington33.5003Charleston24.3334Kentucky15.1674High Point06.0006 ___ Sunday’s Games Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4 Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings York 7, Southern Maryland 3 Staten Island 4, Charleston 1 High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd. Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games Lancaster 8, High Point 6

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 6 0 1.000 — Staten Island 4 1 .800 1½ x-Southern Maryland 4 2 .667 2 Long Island 2 4 .333 4 York 1 4 .200 4½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 6 0 1.000 — Lexington 3 3 .500 3 Charleston 2 4 .333 4 Kentucky 1 5 .167 4 High Point 0 6 .000 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4

Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

York 7, Southern Maryland 3

Staten Island 4, Charleston 1

High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 8, High Point 6

Long Island 16, Lexington 15

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.

York at Charleston, ppd.

Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

