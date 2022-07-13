On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:36 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 6 0 1.000
Staten Island 4 1 .800
x-Southern Maryland 4 2 .667 2
Long Island 2 4 .333 4
York 1 4 .200
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 6 0 1.000
Lexington 3 3 .500 3
Charleston 2 4 .333 4
Kentucky 1 5 .167 4
High Point 0 6 .000 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 8, High Point 6

Long Island 16, Lexington 15

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.

York at Charleston, ppd.

Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

York at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories