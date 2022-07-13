Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster601.000—Staten Island41.8001½x-Southern Maryland42.6672Long Island24.3334York14.2004½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia601.000—Lexington33.5003Charleston24.3334Kentucky15.1674High Point06.0006
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 8, High Point 6
Long Island 16, Lexington 15
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.
York at Charleston, ppd.
Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6
Wednesday’s Games
Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
York at Charleston, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:05 p.m.
