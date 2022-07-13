Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster701.000—Staten Island51.8331½x-Southern Maryland43.5713Long Island25.2865York15.1675½ South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia701.000—Lexington43.5713Charleston34.4294Kentucky16.1436High Point07.0007 ___ Tuesday’s Games Lancaster 8, High Point 6 Long Island 16, Lexington 15 Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd. York at Charleston, ppd. Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6 Wednesday’s Games Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2 Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game

All Times EDT x-first half division winner Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Lancaster 7 0 1.000 — Staten Island 5 1 .833 1½ x-Southern Maryland 4 3 .571 3 Long Island 2 5 .286 5 York 1 5 .167 5½

South Division W L Pct. GB x-Gastonia 7 0 1.000 — Lexington 4 3 .571 3 Charleston 3 4 .429 4 Kentucky 1 6 .143 6 High Point 0 7 .000 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 8, High Point 6

Long Island 16, Lexington 15

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.

York at Charleston, ppd.

Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2

Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game

York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, High Point 2

Lexington 11, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

