Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster701.000—Staten Island51.8331½x-Southern Maryland43.5713Long Island25.2865York15.1675½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia701.000—Lexington43.5713Charleston34.4294Kentucky16.1436High Point07.0007
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 8, High Point 6
Long Island 16, Lexington 15
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.
York at Charleston, ppd.
Gastonia 8, Kentucky 6
Wednesday’s Games
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2
Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game
York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game
___
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2
Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game
York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 3, High Point 2
Lexington 11, Long Island 6
Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
