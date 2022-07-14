Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster701.000—Staten Island51.8331½x-Southern Maryland43.5713Long Island25.2865York15.1675½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia701.000—Lexington43.5713Charleston34.4294Kentucky16.1436High Point07.0007
___
Wednesday’s Games
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2
Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game
York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 3, High Point 2
Lexington 11, Long Island 6
Thursday’s Games
Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Staten Island
|5
|1
|.833
|1½
|x-Southern Maryland
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|York
|1
|5
|.167
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Charleston
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|High Point
|0
|7
|.000
|7
___
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2
Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game
York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game
Lancaster 3, High Point 2
Lexington 11, Long Island 6
Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.