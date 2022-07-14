On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 5:22 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster701.000—Staten Island51.8331½x-Southern Maryland43.5713Long Island25.2865York15.1675½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia701.000—Lexington43.5713Charleston34.4294Kentucky16.1436High Point07.0007

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2

Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game

York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, High Point 2

Lexington 11, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 7 0 1.000
Staten Island 5 1 .833
x-Southern Maryland 4 3 .571 3
Long Island 2 5 .286 5
York 1 5 .167
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 7 0 1.000
Lexington 4 3 .571 3
Charleston 3 4 .429 4
Kentucky 1 6 .143 6
High Point 0 7 .000 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 2

Charleston 4, York 2, 1st game

York 5, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Staten Island 7, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 18, Staten Island 1, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, High Point 2

Lexington 11, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

Lexington at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|21 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|21 2022 Government Spending Priorities and...
7|21 Digital Transformation in Emergency...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories