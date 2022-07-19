On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 3:18 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster102.833—Staten Island93.7501x-Southern Maryland75.5833York47.3645½Long Island38.2736½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia1101.000—Lexington47.3647Kentucky47.3647Charleston48.3337½High Point110.09110

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 5

York 6, Staten Island 5

Kentucky 9, Long Island 4

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1

Gastonia 12, Lexington 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 10 2 .833
Staten Island 9 3 .750 1
x-Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 3
York 4 7 .364
Long Island 3 8 .273
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 11 0 1.000
Lexington 4 7 .364 7
Kentucky 4 7 .364 7
Charleston 4 8 .333
High Point 1 10 .091 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 5

York 6, Staten Island 5

Kentucky 9, Long Island 4

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1

Gastonia 12, Lexington 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|26 TargetGov Meet the Experts - Develop...
7|26 Taking a Holistic Approach to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories