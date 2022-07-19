Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster102.833—Staten Island93.7501x-Southern Maryland75.5833York47.3645½Long Island38.2736½
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 6, Charleston 5
York 6, Staten Island 5
Kentucky 9, Long Island 4
High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1
Gastonia 12, Lexington 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Staten Island
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|x-Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|York
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Long Island
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|11
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Kentucky
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Charleston
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|High Point
|1
|10
|.091
|10
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
