Atlantic League Glance

Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 1, Long Island 0
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game
Lancaster 3, York 1
Lexington 7, Kentucky 1
Gastonia 6 High Point 4
Friday’s Games
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Staten Island
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|York
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lexington
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Charleston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|High Point
|0
|3
|.000
|3
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5
Long Island 2, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 3, York 1
Staten Island 8, Charleston 6
Charleston at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 2, TBD
Kentucky at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
