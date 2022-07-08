Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster301.000—Staten Island301.000—x-Southern Maryland31.750½Long Island12.3332York03.0003

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia301.000—Kentucky12.3332Lexington12.3332Charleston13.2502½High Point03.0003

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 1, Long Island 0

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, York 1

Lexington 7, Kentucky 1

Gastonia 6 High Point 4

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 3 0 1.000
Staten Island 3 0 1.000
x-Southern Maryland 3 1 .750 ½
Long Island 1 2 .333 2
York 0 3 .000 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 3 0 1.000
Kentucky 1 2 .333 2
Lexington 1 2 .333 2
Charleston 1 3 .250 2½
High Point 0 3 .000 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 1, Long Island 0

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, York 1

Lexington 7, Kentucky 1

Gastonia 6 High Point 4

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5

Long Island 2, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 3, York 1

Staten Island 8, Charleston 6

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 2, TBD

Kentucky at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

