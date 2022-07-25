ATP World Tour Atlanta Open Results

Monday
At Atlanta Station
Atlanta
Purse: $708,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ATLANTA (AP) _ Results Monday from Atlanta Open at Atlanta Station (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8.
