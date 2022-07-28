ATP World Tour Croatia Open Umag Results

Thursday

At ITC Stella Maris

Umag, Croatia

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

