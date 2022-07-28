ATP World Tour Croatia Open Umag Results

Thursday
At ITC Stella Maris
Umag, Croatia
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
UMAG, CROATIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Croatia Open Umag at ITC Stella Maris (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
