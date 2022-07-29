ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Friday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Filip Misolic, Austria, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (0).
