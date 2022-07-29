ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Friday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Filip Misolic, Austria, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (0).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.