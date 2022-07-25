ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Monday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, def. Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Joao Sousa (8), Portugal, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

