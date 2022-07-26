On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 7:04 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 Africa Endeavor 2022
8|1 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
8|1 2022 IEEE International Symposium on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories