ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Tuesday

At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel

Kitzbuhel, Austria

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

