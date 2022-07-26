ATP World Tour Generali Open Results

Tuesday
At Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
KITZBUHEL, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Generali Open at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuhel (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Pedro Martinez (7), Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Carlos Taberner, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
