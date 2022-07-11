ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Monday
Monday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Monday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Liam Broady (2), Britain, def. Brandon Holt, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
William Blumberg, United States, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Mitchell Krueger (3), United States, def. Gage Brymer, United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Christopher Eubanks (4), United States, def. Mirza Basic (8), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6, 7-5.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-5, 6-4.
Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
