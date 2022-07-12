On Air: Federal Tech Talk
ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 12:34 pm
Tuesday

At International Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, R.I.

Purse: $594,950

Surface: Grass

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Jiri Vesely (7), Czech Republic, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Sports News

