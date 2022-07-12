ATP World Tour Hall of Fame Open Results

Tuesday
At International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport, R.I.
Purse: $594,950
Surface: Grass
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.
Jiri Vesely (7), Czech Republic, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
