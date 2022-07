ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Thursday

Thursday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,770,865

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Andrey Rublev (2), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (4), Netherlands, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

