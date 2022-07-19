On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 7:09 am
Tuesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,770,865

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Holger Rune (8), Denmark, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

