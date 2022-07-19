ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

Tuesday
Tuesday
At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: €1,770,865
Surface: Red clay
HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Holger Rune (8), Denmark, 7-6 (8), 7-5.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.
