ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 6:49 am
Wednesday

At Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: €1,770,865

Surface: Red clay

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.

