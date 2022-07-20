ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Wednesday
At Roy Emerson Arena
Gstaad, Switzerland
Purse: €534,555
Surface: Red clay
GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.
