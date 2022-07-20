On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

The Associated Press
July 20, 2022 6:03 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Alexander Ritschard, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vit Kopriva, Czech Republic, and Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
7|26 TargetGov Meet the Experts - Develop...
7|26 Taking a Holistic Approach to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories