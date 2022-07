ATP World Tour Swiss Open Results

Thursday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16 Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Pedro Martinez (5), Spain, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4. Matteo Berrettini (2),... READ MORE

Thursday

At Roy Emerson Arena

Gstaad, Switzerland

Purse: €534,555

Surface: Red clay

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Pedro Martinez (5), Spain, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Casper Ruud (1), Norway, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (2), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 11-9.

Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos (1), Brazil, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.