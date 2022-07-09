Austin FC 3, Atlanta 0

Austin FC

First Half_1, Austin FC, Martins, 1 (Finlay), 9th minute; 2, Austin FC, Finlay, 4, 17th. Second Half_3, Austin FC, Driussi, 11, 57th. Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Raul Gudino. Yellow Cards_Araujo, Atlanta, 25th; Gallagher, Austin FC, 42nd. Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

First Half_1, Austin FC, Martins, 1 (Finlay), 9th minute; 2, Austin FC, Finlay, 4, 17th.

Second Half_3, Austin FC, Driussi, 11, 57th.

Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Raul Gudino.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Atlanta, 25th; Gallagher, Austin FC, 42nd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

Lineups

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante (Jhohan Romana, 80th), Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima; Diego Fagundez (Jared Stroud, 74th), Ethan Finlay (Rodney Redes, 70th), Felipe Martins, Alexander Ring, Owen Wolff (Sebastian Driussi, 46th); Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen (Maximiliano Urruti, 46th).

Atlanta_Rocco Rios Novo; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Caleb Wiley; Thiago Almada, Aiden Mcfadden (Machop Chol, 67th), Matheus Rossetto (Santiago Sosa, 81st); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros (Marcelino Moreno, 46th), Franco Ibarra (Juan Sanchez, 67th), Josef Martínez.

