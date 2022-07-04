Austin FC 3, Colorado 2

Austin FC

2

1

—

3 Colorado

2

0

—

First Half_1, Colorado, Abubakar, 2 (Acosta), 19th minute; 2, Colorado, Lewis, 3 (Rubio), 22nd; 3, Austin FC, Finlay, 3 (Gallagher), 28th; 4, Austin FC, Driussi, 10 (Gallagher), 45th+2.

Second Half_5, Austin FC, Urruti, 6 (Finlay), 59th.

Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Pereira, Austin FC, 18th; Keller, Austin FC, 41st.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Brian Poeschel, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

A_18,084.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Ruben Gabrielsen, Kipp Keller; Diego Fagundez (Owen Wolff, 72nd), Ethan Finlay (Felipe Martins, 81st), Hector Jimenez (Nicholas Lima, 72nd), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Sebastian Driussi (Jared Stroud, 87th), Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti (Moussa Djitte, 80th).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson (Michael Barrios, 67th); Bryan Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye (Max, 90th+2); Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes.

