Austin FC 3, Houston 1

Houston 1 0 — 1 Austin FC 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Houston, Carrasquilla, 2, 11th minute; 2, Austin FC, Fagundez, 4, 15th.

Second Half_3, Austin FC, Urruti, 7 (Driussi), 57th; 4, Austin FC, Ring, 3 (Finlay), 70th.

Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Hadebe, Houston, 14th; Lundqvist, Houston, 62nd; Lima, Austin FC, 66th; Herrera, Houston, 80th.

Lineups

Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe (Daniel Steres, 85th), Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 78th), Tim Parker, Zeca (Griffin Dorsey, 79th); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Hector Herrera, 47th), Darwin Ceren, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez, Thorleifur Ulfarsson, Matias Vera (Darwin Quintero, 65th); .

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic; Diego Fagundez, Ethan Finlay (Rodney Redes, 81st), Hector Jimenez (Nicholas Lima, 22nd), Alexander Ring (Jared Stroud, 90th), Owen Wolff (Daniel Pereira, 47th); Sebastian Driussi (Felipe Martins, 81st), Maximiliano Urruti.

