AUTO RACING: NASCAR is Georgia-bound; F1 heads to Austria

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Site: Hampton, Georgia. Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA). Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway. Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting eighth. Last race: Tyler Reddick outdueled Chase Elliott and cruised to victory at Road America for his first victory in NASCAR’s premier series. Fast facts: Reddick became the 13th different race-winner... READ MORE

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:05 a.m., and race, 5 p.m. (USA).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position.

Last race: Ty Gibbs passed Kyle Larson on the last lap of overtime at Road America and won for the series-best fourth time this season.

Fast facts: Gibbs trimmed his deficit from 25 points to nine behind points leader AJ Allmendinger. Justin Allgaier is third, 34 points behind. … Gibbs has won four times in 16 races this season and eight times in 34 races for his career; no other driver has won more than twice this season. … Allmendinger registered his 14th top-10 finish of the season. Fourth-place Noah Gragson is next with 11.

Next race: July 16, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

O’Reilly Ato Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:35 a.m., and qualifying, 3:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 151 miles.

Last year: First time at this venue.

Last race: Ryan Preece pulled away on a restart with 10 laps to go, then held off challenges from Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar to win at Nashville for the second year in a row.

Fast facts: Preece’s two victories have come in just eight career starts. … Zane Smith is the new points leader by 21 over John Hunter Nemechek and 30 over defending series champion Ben Rhodes. … Smith also leads with eight top-five finishes, 12 top 10s and 339 laps led. … The top five in the standings are the only series regulars to have won races this season.

Next race: July 23, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Austrian Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., and qualifying, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and sprint, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Red Bull Ring.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.42 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won on consecutive weekends, both times from the pole position.

Last race: Carlos Sainz Jr. won the British Grand Prix, his first career Formula One victory, when a late tire change allowed him to pull away.

Fast facts: Sainz’s victory came in his 150th F1 start. … He became just the fourth different winner through 10 races, with points leader Verstappen having won six times. … Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton led laps for the first time this season and finished third, just his third podium finish of the season. … Verstappen, who finished seventh after engine trouble, leads Sergio Perez by 34 points and Charles LeClerc by 43.

Next race: July 24, Le Castellet, France.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott McLaughlin won for the second time in his career, both this season, by outrunning defending series champion Alex Palou at Mid-Ohio.

Next race: July 17, Toronto, Canada.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car in Norwalk, Ohio.

Next event: July 15-17, Morrison, Colorado.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 8, West Burlington, Iowa, and July 9, Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

