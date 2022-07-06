Baltimore 2, Texas 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
1
6
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.238
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.233
Garver dh
4
0
0
0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|1
|4
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Urías 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Texas
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x_2
|4
|0
1-ran for Heim in the 9th.
E_Seager (10). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2). RBIs_Taveras (5), McKenna (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Culberson, Miller, Semien); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Mateo). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Heim, Miller. GIDP_Santander.
DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-5
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|91
|5.26
|Burke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.09
|Leclerc
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|6.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|84
|4.15
|Baker, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|C.Pérez, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.00
|López, S, 14-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.83
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).
