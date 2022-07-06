Trending:
Baltimore 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 6
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
1-Duggar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Miller lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Taveras cf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .283
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 4 1 4 8
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Rutschman c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .213
Urías 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .232
Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204
McKenna rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .256
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Texas 000 010 000_1 6 1
Baltimore 020 000 00x_2 4 0

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E_Seager (10). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2). RBIs_Taveras (5), McKenna (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Culberson, Miller, Semien); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Mateo). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heim, Miller. GIDP_Santander.

DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, L, 4-5 5 3 2 1 3 5 91 5.26
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.09
Leclerc 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 6.43
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins, W, 2-1 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 3 84 4.15
Baker, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.50
C.Pérez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.00
López, S, 14-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).

