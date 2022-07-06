Baltimore 2, Texas 1

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 1 6 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Lowe 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 1-Duggar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Miller lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Taveras cf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .283 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 4 1 4 8 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Santander dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Rutschman c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .213 Urías 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .232 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .204 McKenna rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .256 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193

Texas 000 010 000_1 6 1 Baltimore 020 000 00x_2 4 0

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E_Seager (10). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2). RBIs_Taveras (5), McKenna (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Culberson, Miller, Semien); Baltimore 2 (McKenna, Mateo). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heim, Miller. GIDP_Santander.

DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, L, 4-5 5 3 2 1 3 5 91 5.26 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.09 Leclerc 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 6.43

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, W, 2-1 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 3 84 4.15 Baker, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.50 C.Pérez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.00 López, S, 14-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.83

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0. WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).

