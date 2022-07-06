Trending:
Baltimore 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:04 pm
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 27 2 4 1
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Rutschman c 2 1 1 0
Duggar pr 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
Miller lf 4 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 0 1 1
Taveras cf 3 0 2 1 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 010 000 1
Baltimore 020 000 00x 2

E_Seager (10). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto L,4-5 5 3 2 1 3 5
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 2 1 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Watkins W,2-1 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 3
Baker H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
C.Pérez H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
López S,14-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).

