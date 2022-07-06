Baltimore 2, Texas 1

Texas
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duggar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Seager (10). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Lowe (11), Calhoun (13), Taveras (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto L,4-5
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Burke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins W,2-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baker H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Pérez H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López S,14-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:41. A_7,648 (45,971).
