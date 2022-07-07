Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
6
1
2
8

Villar 3b
4
0
2
0
0
1
.250

Trout cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.265

Ohtani dh
3
0
0
...

READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 8
Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Stefanic 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .364
Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .195
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 4 4 5
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .280
Santander rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 2 1 1 .278
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Rutschman c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .214
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .121
a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .194
Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1
Baltimore 011 020 00x_4 8 1

a-singled for Araúz in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4), off Silseth. RBIs_Suzuki (10), Rutschman (11), Mountcastle 2 (42), Mancini (33). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki, Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Marsh); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Marsh.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Silseth, L, 1-3 4 6 4 4 1 2 75 5.84
Wantz 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.60
Marte 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 29 0.00
Peguero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.52
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 5-7 6 5 1 1 2 4 104 4.50
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.40
Pérez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.96
López, S, 15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.79

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-2, Peguero 1-0, Krehbiel 1-1. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2022 -...
7|14 Executive Briefing Center Tour for the...
7|14 okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories