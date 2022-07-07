Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

6

1

2

8 Villar 3b

4

0

2

0

0

1

.250 Trout cf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.265 Ohtani dh

3

0

0

... READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 8 Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Ward rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Stefanic 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .364 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .195

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 8 4 4 5 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .280 Santander rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 2 1 1 .278 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Rutschman c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .121 a-Urías ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .194

Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 6 1 Baltimore 011 020 00x_4 8 1

a-singled for Araúz in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4), off Silseth. RBIs_Suzuki (10), Rutschman (11), Mountcastle 2 (42), Mancini (33). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki, Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Marsh); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Marsh.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Silseth, L, 1-3 4 6 4 4 1 2 75 5.84 Wantz 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.60 Marte 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 29 0.00 Peguero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.52 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 5-7 6 5 1 1 2 4 104 4.50 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.40 Pérez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.96 López, S, 15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.79

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-2, Peguero 1-0, Krehbiel 1-1. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.