Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
6
1
2
8
Villar 3b
4
0
2
0
0
1
.250
Trout cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.265
Ohtani dh
3
0
0
...
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|00x_4
|8
|1
a-singled for Araúz in the 8th.
E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4), off Silseth. RBIs_Suzuki (10), Rutschman (11), Mountcastle 2 (42), Mancini (33). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki, Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Marsh); Baltimore 5 (Hays, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Marsh.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth, L, 1-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|75
|5.84
|Wantz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.60
|Marte
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
|Peguero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.52
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-7
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|104
|4.50
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.40
|Pérez, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.96
|López, S, 15-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.79
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-2, Peguero 1-0, Krehbiel 1-1. WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).
