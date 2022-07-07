Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Baltimore ab

Los Angeles Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 8 4 Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 2 0 Ward rf 4 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 2 Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Stefanic 2b 4 1 1 0 Rutschman c 4 1 1 1 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0 Urías ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0

Los Angeles 000 000 100 — 1 Baltimore 011 020 00x — 4

E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki (1), Mountcastle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Silseth L,1-3 4 6 4 4 1 2 Wantz 1 1 0 0 1 0 Marte 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Peguero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Lyles W,5-7 6 5 1 1 2 4 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pérez H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 López S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

Silseth pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).

