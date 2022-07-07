Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
6
1

Totals
32
4
8
4

Villar 3b
4
0
2
0

Mullins cf
5
1
1
0

Trout cf
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 8 4
Villar 3b 4 0 2 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 1
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 2 0
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 2 0 1 2
Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Stefanic 2b 4 1 1 0 Rutschman c 4 1 1 1
Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Suzuki c 2 0 0 1 Araúz 3b 2 0 0 0
Urías ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Mateo ss 4 1 1 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100 1
Baltimore 011 020 00x 4

E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki (1), Mountcastle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Silseth L,1-3 4 6 4 4 1 2
Wantz 1 1 0 0 1 0
Marte 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Peguero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Lyles W,5-7 6 5 1 1 2 4
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
López S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

Silseth pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2022 -...
7|14 Executive Briefing Center Tour for the...
7|14 okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories