Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
6
1
Totals
32
4
8
4
Villar 3b
4
0
2
0
Mullins cf
5
1
1
0
Trout cf
4
0
0
0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Araúz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|011
|020
|00x
|—
|4
E_Rengifo (8), Rutschman (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Ward (11), Stefanic (1), Santander (8), Mountcastle (19). HR_Rutschman (4). SB_Mateo (21), Odor (1). SF_Suzuki (1), Mountcastle (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Silseth L,1-3
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Wantz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Peguero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,5-7
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López S,15-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Silseth pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Lyles pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:00. A_13,088 (45,971).
