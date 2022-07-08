Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 12 4 2 9 Villar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .238 Trout cf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .271 Ohtani dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .262 Ward rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .302 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Stefanic 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164 Rengifo ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Stassi c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .210 Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 2 13 Mullins cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .265 Mancini dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .282 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .278 Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264 Santander rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237 Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .237 Nevin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181 b-Araúz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .164 Odor 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192 a-Rutschman ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .218

Los Angeles 003 000 001_4 12 0 Baltimore 000 000 113_5 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs_Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS_Ohtani (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Mancini.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 6 2 0 0 1 7 91 4.22 Quijada, H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 3 28 2.63 Tepera, H, 15 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 4.19 Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-18 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 33 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 4 6 3 3 2 3 81 3.28 Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 4.37 Akin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.31 Sulser 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 4.15 Tate, W, 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 1-0. WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

