Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|2
|9
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Urías 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|b-Araúz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Odor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Rutschman ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|001_4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|113_5
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.
E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs_Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS_Ohtani (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Walsh, Mancini.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|91
|4.22
|Quijada, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|2.63
|Tepera, H, 15
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.19
|Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-18
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|33
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|81
|3.28
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.37
|Akin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.31
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.15
|Tate, W, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 1-0. WP_Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).
