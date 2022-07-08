Trending:
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 10:57 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 12 4 2 9
Villar 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Trout cf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .271
Ohtani dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .262
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .302
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Stefanic 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Velazquez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Rengifo ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Stassi c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .210
Marsh lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 13
Mullins cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .265
Mancini dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .282
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .278
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264
Santander rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237
Urías 2b-ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .237
Nevin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181
b-Araúz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .164
Odor 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Mateo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192
a-Rutschman ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .218
Los Angeles 003 000 001_4 12 0
Baltimore 000 000 113_5 10 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. b-struck out for Nevin in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Mullins (23), Rutschman (13). HR_Trout (24), off Wells; Ohtani (19), off Tate. RBIs_Trout 3 (51), Ohtani (54), Urías (21), Mountcastle (43), Rutschman (12), Mullins (36), Mancini (34). SB_Trout (1), Mountcastle (4), Odor 2 (3). CS_Ohtani (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Villar, Rengifo, Stefanic 2, Marsh); Baltimore 2 (Santander, Rutschman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Mancini.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detmers 6 2 0 0 1 7 91 4.22
Quijada, H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 3 28 2.63
Tepera, H, 15 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 4.19
Iglesias, L, 2-5, BS, 15-18 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 33 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells 4 6 3 3 2 3 81 3.28
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 4.37
Akin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 2.31
Sulser 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 24 4.15
Tate, W, 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 1-0. WP_Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:30. A_27,814 (45,971).

